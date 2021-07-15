Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Games Result for July 15: Here's How to Check

The traditional sport of archery has been turned into an exciting legalised betting lottery game in Meghalaya known as Shillong Teer. Played from Monday to Saturday, Shillong Teer is played at the capital city’s Polo Ground where a group of 12 archery clubs, associated with Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, come together to play the archery game. Those who have placed the bets in today’s Shillong Teer game will be able to view the results on the official website at: www.meghalayateer.com.

The archery match will start at 3.45pm on Thursday followed by another round played after an hour at 4.45pm. The first round will witness a team of 50 archers shooting 30 arrows at the target, while the second round will include 20 arrows aimed at the target. The results of the maiden round of archery match will be announced by 4.15pm followed by results for the final round announced at 5:15 pm on the official website.

Participants who successfully predict the correct number of arrows that hit the target in the archery match, win the prize money in this game. Rs80 is the winning prize for every Rs1 ticket purchased if the prediction of the number of arrows hitting the target is the same as the Teer Dream number in the first round. Correct predictions made in the second round can win you Rs60 for every Rs1 ticket purchased. At the time of buying the ticket participants are asked to choose a number from 0 to 99. These numbers represent the number of arrows that may hit the target during the Shillong Teer match.

If this game seems like an exciting way of making money, you can also place your bets by purchasing the tickets from state-authorised ticket booking counters available across the eleven districts of Meghalaya. The ticket counters remain open for customers from 10am to 3:30pm, from Monday to Saturday.

