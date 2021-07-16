Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Games Result for July 16; Check Details

Getting inspired from their traditional sport of archery, Meghalaya now hosts one of a kind legalised betting lottery game. Popularly known as Shillong Teer, the game is held in the state capital from Monday to Saturday. Archery clubs associated with Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participate in the game and the archery battle is organised at the Polo Ground. The archers shoot their arrows at the target, and the lottery game participants bets on the probable outcome of the match.

People willing to place their bets can purchase lottery tickets from state-authorised ticket booking counters. These counters are available across the eleven districts of Meghalaya. The ticket counters are open from 10am to 3:30pm, from Monday to Saturday.

While purchasing the tickets, the participants are asked to select a number from 0 to 99, this number will represent the participant’s guess on how many arrows will hit the target in a single round of archery. If the participant is able to successfully guess the correct number of arrows that hit the target, they take home the prize money which varies according to the round.

If correct guesses are made in the first round, the participant gets Rs. 80 for every Rs. 1 ticket bought. However, if the prediction matches for the second round, Rs. 60 is awarded for every Rs. 1 bet.

The first round of archery match on Friday will begin at 3:45 pm, followed by the second round which is held an hour later at 4:45 pm. Adhering to the guidelines issued by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target in the preliminary round.

While 20 arrows eachare aimed at the target in the second round. The results for the archery match are made public at the official website of Shillong Teer: www.meghalayateer.com. The winning list of first-round is revealed at 4:15 pm and an hour later, at 5:15 pm, results of the second-round are also uploaded on the above-mentioned website.

