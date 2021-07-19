Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Games Result for July 19; Here's How to Check

Shillong Teer is a legal archery-based betting lottery game hosted by the state of Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday. Enthused participants place their bets to make some money from this game which is played at the Polo Ground in Meghalaya’s capital city of Shillong. The game includes 12 archery clubs that are members of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association who shoot the arrows at the target which in turn decides the winning number or the Teer Dream number.

For today’s archery match, participants and check the results at the official website that is: www.meghalayateer.com.

The Shillong Teer Dream numbers will be released in two parts on the website, since the archery match is played in two rounds. The maiden round of Shillong Teer will start at 3.45 pm, and an hour later at 4.45pm the second round of the match will start. Results for the first round of the match will be announced by 4.15pm.

The first round witnesses 50 archers shooting 30 arrows at the target. The results of the second round of Shillong Teer will be announced at 5.15pm. In this round 20 arrows are shot by the archers. Participants who place their bets in the first round, have the chance of winning Rs 80 for every Rs1 ticket bought, while in the second round the ticket holders win Rs60 for every Rs1 ticket if their prediction is correct.

If this legal game of betting piques your interest then you can place your bets on the archery match and purchase the tickets for Shillong Teer, available from more than 5,000 state-authorised ticket booking shops across the eleven districts of Meghalaya. The ticket counters remain functional for customers from 10am to 3:30pm throughout six days of the week, Monday to Saturday.

It should be noted that at the time of buying the Shillong Teer ticket, customers are asked to choose a number from 0 to 99. The numbers represent the number of arrows that the participant believes would hit the target during the archery match.

