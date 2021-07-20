Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Games Result for July 20; Here's How to Check

Unlike other illegal betting games, the legalised archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya is one of a kind. Popularly known as Shillong Teer, this unique game is governed by rules formed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Shillong Teer gives people a chance to put their luck to test and win money.

Organised in the Polo Ground of the capital city, Shillong, the archery-based betting game is played from Monday to Saturday. The archery tournament is played by the archers of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. For the unknown, in Shillong Teer the archers shoot their arrows at the target, while the participants of the lottery game place their bets on the possible outcome of the matches.

People willing to participate in the betting game can purchase their lottery tickets from the state-authorised ticket booking counters. These counters are present across the 11 districts of Meghalaya. Open from Monday to Saturday, willing participants can visit these centres and purchase tickets between10 am and 3:30 pm.

Fortunately, if the guess made in the first round comes true, the winner is given Rs. 80 for every Rs. 1 ticket bought. However, if the prediction of participants comes true for the second round, they are awarded Rs. 60 for every Rs. 1 ticket.

The first round of the archery match on Tuesday will be held at 3:45 and the second round will begin an hour later at 4:45. The winning list of both rounds is made public at 4:15 pm and 5:15 pm respectively. The Shillong Teer Dream numbers of the first and second round are released at the official website of Shillong Teer: www.meghalayateer.com.

Here is how you can check the results of the July 20 Shillong Teer match -

Step 1: Open any internet browser, and enter the official portal of the Meghalaya State Lottery Department, which is www.meghalayateer.com.

Step 2: The link for Shillong Teer July 20 result will appear on the screen.

Step 3: When you will click on the link, the winning list will be displayed.

