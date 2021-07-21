Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Games Result for July 21; Check Details

On Wednesday participants of the country’s only betting-lottery game, Shillong Teer, hosted by the state of Meghalaya, will get to know the results of the archery game. Played from Monday to Saturday, Shillong Teer involves 12 archery clubs from the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, playing the game at the Polo Ground in the capital city of Meghalaya.

The results of the two rounds of Shillong Teer played on Wednesday will be available on the official website at: www.meghalayateer.com . The two rounds are played with a gap of one hour, with the first round starting at 3.45pm while the second round being played at 4.45pm.

The difference between the two rounds is marked by the number of arrows shot at the target and the amount of money won by the ticket-holders for their correct guess. The first round shows a team of 50 archers shooting 30 arrows at the target while in the second round 20 arrows are shot.

For the correct guess of the teer dream number, which is the number of arrows that actually hit the target, ticket-holders win Rs 80 for every Rs 1 ticket purchased in the first round; while those participants who make correct predictions in the second round are awarded Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket purchased.

If you wish to make some money through this game, then you can purchase the Shillong Teer tickets from state-authorised ticket-selling shops available across the eleven districts of the northeastern state. The ticket shops remain open from 10am to 3:30pm, from Monday to Saturday for interested participants. At the time of buying the ticket, participants will be asked to choose a number from 0 to 99. The number that they choose signifies the number of arrows they believe would hit the target.

