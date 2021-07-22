Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Games Result for July 22; Check Details

On Thursday, July 22, participants of the legalised betting game, Shillong Teer can view the results of the archery game which is played in two rounds. Hosted by the state of Meghalaya, Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday. This unique lottery game is governed by a set of rules, which are formed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Through this archery-based betting game, people get a chance to put their luck to test and win money. In Shillong Teer, members of 12 archery clubs from the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participate. The game is played at the Polo Ground in Meghalaya’s capital city.

Participants can view the results of the archery match on the official website at: www.meghalayateer.com.

The first round of the archery match starts at 3.45 pm while the second round commences an hour later at 4.45 pm. In the first round, a team of 50 archers shoots 30 arrows at the target, and in the second round, the same group of archers shoots 20 arrows at the target.

People who are willing to participate in the gamehave to predict the number of arrows that might hit the target in a single round of archery match. Participants can purchase the Shillong Teer tickets from state-authorised ticket-selling shops. These shops are present across the 11 districts of the state.

People can visit these shops from Monday to Saturday, and the timings are between 10 am and 3.30 pm. At the time of purchase, participants will be asked to choose a number from 0 to 99. The chosen number will represent the individual’s prediction about the number of arrows that will hit the target in a single match of archery.

Ticket holders who make the correct guess of the teer dream number for the first roundwin Rs 80 for every Rs 1 ticket purchased. However, individuals who make the right predictions for the second round are rewarded with Rs 60 for every Rs 1 bet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here