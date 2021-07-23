Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Games Result for July 23; Check Timings, Other Details

In the state of Meghalaya, a group of archers gathers from Monday to Saturday to run the country’s only legal betting-lottery game, Shillong Teer. Several people from the state place their bets as they wish to make some money from this interesting game organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The official website of Shillong Teer will release today’s results in the afternoon at www.meghalayateer.com.

Friday’s Shillong Teer Dream numbers will be revealed in two parts as the archery match is divided into different rounds. In the first round of Shillong Teer, which begins at 3.45 pm, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target. The result of this round will be announced at 4.15 pm. The following round is played an hour later at 4.45 pm and its results are declared by 5:15 pm. In this round,archers shoot 20 arrows each at the target.

If Shillong Teer piques your interest, you can also place your bets on the archery game and buy the tickets for the same. Shillong Teer tickets are available from more than 5,000 ticket booking counters across the eleven districts of Meghalaya. The ticket shops remain open from 10 am to 3:30 pm throughout six days of the week, Monday to Saturday.

Participants are asked to choose a number from 0 to 99 at the time of buying tickets. These numbers stand for their guess for the number of arrows that would hit the target during the archery match. If a participant’s prediction of arrows hitting the target is correct in the first round, they win Rs 80 for every Rs 1 ticket bought at Shillong Teer, while Rs 60 is awarded for every Rs 1 bet in the second round of the game.

