Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Games Result for July 24; Check Details

The state of Meghalaya holds the country’s only legalised lottery betting game of archery, popularly known as Shillong Teer. People across the state place their bets in this betting game if they wish to earn money. The archery game is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at the Polo Ground. A group of archers gather at the venue to run this lottery game, from Monday to Saturday. The official website of Shillong Teer will release the results of Saturday’s archery matches in two segments at: www.meghalayateer.com .

The Shillong Teer archery match is held in two rounds, the first round begins at 3.45 pm and around 50 archers shoot 30 arrows at the target. The result of the preliminary round will be announced at 4.15 pm. The second match begins 30 mins later at 4.45 pm and its results are declared by 5:15 pm. In this round of Shillong Teer, the archers shoot 20 arrows at the target.

If you are interested in participating in the Shillong Teer, you have to first buy tickets in order to place bets. Shillong Teer tickets are available in more than 5,000 state-authorised ticket booking counters. These counters are present across the eleven districts of Meghalaya. The ticket shops remain open between 10 am and 3:30 pm, throughout six days of the week, that is, from Monday to Saturday.

While buying the ticket, the participants are asked to choose a number from 0 to 99. These numbers represent the number of arrows that would hit the target during a single archery match. If a participant’s prediction of arrows hitting the target comes true, he is rewarded with the winning amount.

For the correct guesses in the first round, participants win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket bought. While for guessing the Shillong Teer Dream numbers correct in the second round, Rs 60 is awarded for every Re 1 ticket.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here