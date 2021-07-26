Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Games Result for July 26; Here's How to Check

Every afternoon from Monday to Saturday, enthused players of Shillong Teer gather at the Polo Ground in the capital city of Meghalaya to place their bets on the archery match and win some money. The result of today’s archery matches will be announced at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

The first round of archery will commence at 3.45 pm followed by the second round which will be played an hour later at 4.45 pm. With 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participating in the game, the first round will include 50 archers shooting 30 arrows at the target. In the second round, a total of 20 shots are aimed at the target. According to the rules of the game, archers have to shoot the arrows from a minimum distance of 15.21 meters. This distance between the target and the archer cannot exceed 30.48 meters.

The results of the first round will be made available at 4.15pm while the results of the last round will be made available at 5.15pm. Ticket-holders of Shillong Teer who have placed their bets on Monday’s match will win Rs 80 for every Rs 1 ticket purchased if their prediction of the number of arrows hitting the target is the same as the Teer Dream number announced on the website; while those players who happen to make correct predictions in the second round are awarded Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket bought.

If Shillong Teer sounds like a good idea for making some money, then you can buy the tickets for this legal betting-lottery game through several ticket counters available across the state districts. The state-authorised shops remain open for customers from Monday to Saturday. The timings for purchasing the tickets from these shops are 10am to 3:30pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here