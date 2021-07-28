Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Shillong Morning Teer and Khanapara Morning Teer for July 28

Meghalaya is the only state which organises legalised archery-based betting games in the country. If you are a resident of the state, then you have a chance to win money by simply placing bets. The archery betting game, known as Shillong Teer is held throughout the week, except Sunday. The game is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at the Polo Ground of capital city Shillong.

The winning number for Shillong Morning Teer of match held at 10:30 am is 67, while for those held at 11:30 am is 12.

For Khanapara Morning Teer match held at 11 am the winning number is 33 and for the 12 pm match, it’s 78.

The interested participants predict the outcome of the match while purchasing tickets and place their bets. If the result matches with the prediction, the ticket-holders win money. The game of archery is played in two rounds, and the results are announced on the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

In the archery match, 50 archers from the Khasi Association participate in the game. In the first round, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows at the target, while in the second round 20 arrows are aimed at the target.

The preliminary round begins at 3.45, which is followed by the second round which commences at 4.45 pm. The Shillong Teer Dream numbers for both the rounds are announced on the above-mentioned at 4.15pm and 5.15pm respectively.

As per the guidelines for the Shillong Teer match, the archers and targets need to have a minimum distance of 15.21 meters but the distance should not exceed 30.48 meters either. Ticket-holders of Shillong Teer who are able to bag a spot in Wednesday’s winning list will take home money depending on the round they have participated. For correct answers in the first round, winners take home Rs 80 for every Rs 1 ticket purchased, while for the second round they take home Rs 60 for every Rs. 1 ticket.

If you are interested in putting your luck to test, you can buy the tickets from the ticket counters, which are present across the state. The state-authorised shops are open for customers from 10 am to 3.30 pm, on all days except Sunday.

