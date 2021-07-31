Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Games Result for July 31; Check Details

If you have purchased the ticket for Saturday’s archery-based lottery game Shillong Teer, stick to the official website, www.meghalayateer.com to check the results. For the unversed, legalised and governed under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, the betting archery game is played from Monday to Saturday. Archers associated with the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participate in the archery match, while the ticket-holders place bets on the possible outcome of the match.

Organised at the Polo Ground in Shillong, the batting archery match is played twice a day. Participants can place their bets in the first round which starts at 3.45 pm. In the preliminary round, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows at the target.

The result or teer dream numbers will be released on the official website at 4.15 pm. If you missed the first round or want to try your luck again, the second round begins at 4.45 pm. In this round, archers shoot only 20 arrows at the target. The result for second round is made public at 5.15 pm.

Ticket-holders who are lucky in the first round and their prediction comes true take home Rs 80 for every Rs1 ticket purchased. While the winners of second round get Rs 60 for every Rs1 ticket bought.

If the game of Shillong Teer appears to be interesting, then you can purchase the tickets from state-authorised ticket shops. These ticket selling shops are present across the state in the 11 districts. Visit the shop any day between Monday to Saturday. And the timing for the customers is from 10am to 3.30pm. While purchasing the tickets for the archery match, you will be asked to select a number from 0 to 99.

Remember, the number will indicate your prediction which stands for the arrows shot by the archers at the target. After Saturday, the next chance to participate in the game will be on Monday as the archery-based betting game is not held on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here