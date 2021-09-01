Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Games Result for September 1; Check Details

Archers from the 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will gather at the Polo Ground in the capital city of Meghalaya to play the archery match of Shillong Teer on Wednesday, September 1. The legalised game is played from Monday to Saturday, where a team of 50 archers decide the fate of participants who have placed their bets on the number of arrows that will hit the target. Results of Wednesday’s game of Shillong Teer will be available on the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

Results for the two rounds of Shillong Teer will be declared one hour apart, starting with the first round results at 4.15 pm, followed by second round results at 5.15 pm. In the first round, which will commence at 3.45 pm, 50 archers will shoot 30 arrows each at the target.

In the final round, played at 4.45pm, the team of archers will shoot 20 arrows each at the target. Winners of the first round, whose betting number is the same as the Teer Dream number, will win Rs 80 for Re 1 bet. Meanwhile, winners of the second round will win Rs 60 for Re 1 ticket for realising their bets.

Shillong Teer is a legalised betting game played in the state of Meghalaya. It is governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The size of the target is between 61 cm to 102 cm in height and from 66 cm to127 cm in circumference. The distance of the target from the archers shouldnot to be less than 15.21 meters and more than 30.48 meters.

Those interested in placing their bets in the upcoming Shillong Teer games can do so by purchasing the ticket from state-authorised shops. Tickets for the first round of Shillong Teer are sold from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm while those for the second round of the game are sold till 4.30 pm.

