Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Games Result for September 2; Check Details

On Thursday, 50 archers from the 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will gather at Shillong’s Polo Ground to start the archery match of Shillong Teer for September 2. Played from Monday to Saturday, Shillong Teer is a betting game legalised under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, where a team of archers decides the fate of its participants.

The participants of the gameplace their bets on the number of arrows that hit the target. Participants of Thursday’s game of Shillong Teer will be able to view the winning numbers of the two rounds of Shillong Teer on the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

Played in two rounds, the results of Shillong Teer will be declared one hour apart. The winning number of the first round will be declared at 4.15 pm, followed by the second round result which will be announced at 5.15 pm. The first round will start at 3.45 pm, where 50 archers will shoot 30 arrows each at the target.

An hour later the second round of Shillong Teer will commence at 4.45pm. In this round the team of archers will shoot 20 arrows each at the target. Winners of the first round, those who placed their bets on the correct number from 0 to 99, will win Rs 80 per Re 1 bet made. Winners of the second round will win Rs 60 for Re 1 ticket for placing correct bets.

Shillong Teer is a legalised betting game played in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. In the game archers have to abide by certain rules like the distance of the target from the shooter should not to be less than 15.21 meters and more than 30.48 meters.

If you wish to place a bet in the upcoming Shillong Teer game, you purchase the ticket from state-authorised shops available throughout Meghalaya. The sale of tickets for the first round of Shillong Teer are made from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm while those for the second round of the game are made till 4.30 pm.

