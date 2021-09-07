Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Games Result for September 7; Check Details

Two rounds of Shillong Teer, which is an archery based betting lottery game played in the state of Meghalaya, will be organised on Tuesday, that is, September 7. This lottery game, which is only conducted in Meghalaya, is legalised under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Meghalaya is one of the 13 states where betting lottery game is played legally but it is the only state to link it with a traditional sport, archery.

While the archers from the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which conducts Shillong Teer at Polo Ground, take aim at the target in each round, ticket-holders are expected to predict the number of arrows that will possibly hit the target.

The shops which sell Shillong Teer tickets are open from Monday to Saturday across 11 districts of the state. The sale of tickets commences at 9:00 am and ends at 3:30 pm, however, tickets for the second round are sold till 4:30 pm. When the participants buy tickets from these shops, they are also asked to select a number from 0 to 99, this signifies the ticket-holder’s prediction on the possible outcome of the match.

There are a certain set of rules governing the archers too. According to rules set by the association, archers have to stand at a minimum distance of 15.21 meters from the target. While the maximum distance between the archer and the target cannot exceed 30.48 meters.

As far as timings of the game are concerned, the first round in which 30 arrows each are allotted to the 50 archers begins at 3:45 pm. Meanwhile, the second round commences at 4:45 pm. The results of both matches are released separately on the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

For correct guesses in the first round, the result for which is made public at 4:15 pm; Rs 80 is given for each Re 1 ticket purchased. The winning list of the second round is released at 5:15 pm and the winning ticket holders receive Rs 60 for Re 1 ticket for placing correct bets.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here