Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Games Results for July 14; Check Details

Meghalaya hosts the one-of-a-kind betting lottery game in the capital city of Shillong. Inspired by the traditional game of archery, which is played among local tribes, Shillong Teer is held from Monday to Saturday. Archers from around 12 archery groups of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association of the northeastern state participate in the game. The match, which is held in two rounds, is organised at Shillong’s Polo Ground. The list of winners for Wednesday’s archery match will be made available at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

The first round of Shillong Teer match commences at 3:45 pm and the second match starts an hour later at 4:45 pm. The Shillong Teer Dream numbers for the first round of archery match are announced at 4:15 pm, while the result for second round is made public at 5:15 pm.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has laid down some rules to hold the match, which includes the measure of the distance between the target and archer. According to the association, it is mandatory that the archer should be at a minimum distance of 15.21 meters from the target. It is also important to remember that the distance between archer and target should not exceed 30.48 meters.

If people want to participate in this lottery game, then they can buy the tickets from centres which are set up across 11 districts of the state. There are around 5,000 state-authorised ticket counters for Shillong Teer, which are open from Monday to Saturday between 10 am and3:30 pm.

For those who will be buying the ticket for the first time, here is theprocedure of the game. At the ticket counter, the participants are expected to pick a number between 0 and99. Whichever number the participant selects, represents their prediction on the number of arrows that will hit the target. If the prediction for the first round falls in place, Rs80 is given to the winner for every Rs1 ticket bought. And if the participant’s number matches with Teer Dream number in the second round, Rs. 60 is awarded for Rs 1 bet.

