Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Games Results for October 11; Check Timings, Other Details

Meghalaya plays host to the Shillong Teer game, which is held from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground. If you are interested in putting your luck to test, you may participate in the Shillong Teer game today, October 11. People willing to participate are required to visit the ticket-selling counters, which have been authorised by the state, between 10 am and 3:30 pm.

You can easily find these counters as they are set up across the 11 districts of the state. At the time of purchasing, individuals are asked to pick a number from 0 to 99, which will represent their prediction of the game.

The game of Shillong Teer, which has been legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982, is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The Shillong-based Association houses 12 archery clubs, therefore they send in 50 archers each day for the game.

The Shillong Teer revolves around the number of arrows shot by the archers. People are required to predict the result before the game commences. Each day two rounds are held, hence, you have two chances to place your bets. As tickets for both rounds are sold separately, the results are also revealed at different intervals.

If you have purchased a lottery ticket for the October 11, Shillong Teer match, visit the official portal of Meghalaya Teer, meghalayateer.com to view the results. The first round begins at 3:34 pm and the results for the same are updated at 4:15 pm. It is followed by the second round that commences at 4:45 pm and the Teer Dream numbers are revealed at 5.15 pm.

If the participants estimate the outcome correctly in the first round, the lottery ticket holders can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket bet placed. And if the prediction comes true in the second round, Rs. 60 is given for each Re 1 ticket purchased for the game. A few lucky participants can also win upto Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 ticket bought, only if they make accurate predictions in both rounds.

