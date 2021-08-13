Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Result for August 13; Check Timings, Other Details

Meghalaya state lottery department organises the betting game, Shillong Teer, which is based on the traditional sport of archery. The Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday and the winners take home monetary prizes. If an individual is willing to participate in the game, they can purchase the tickets for Shillong Teer from any state-authorised ticket shop. These counters are present across the 11 districts of the state and are open from Monday to Saturday. The timing to visit these state-run shops is from 10 am to 3.30 pm. And for those who have already bought the ticket for the August 13 Shillong Teer archery match, you can view the results at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official portal, that is, www.meghalayateer.com.

The archers from Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association’s archery club participate in the game and take aim at the target. The ticket-holders place their bet on the number of arrows that are likely to hit the target in a particular round of Shillong Teer. For the first round, archers are given 30 arrows each and in the second round, the same number of archers are allotted 20 arrows each. Each archer is given a total time of 5 minutes for shooting the said number of arrows at the target.

Timings for Shillong Teer matches –

The first match begins at 3.45 pm and the second match starts an hour later at 4.45 pm. The results for the preliminary round are released at 4.15 followed by the winning list of the second round at 5.15 pm.

Prizes of Shillong Teer

The prizes for the winners of the archery match depends on the round they participate in. For example, if an individual wins in the first round, they are awarded Rs. 80 for every Rs. 1 ticket they bet on. While, if an individual participates in the second round, they get Rs. 60 for every Rs. 1 ticket. However, there can be some extremely lucky winners who emerge victorious in both rounds. Such individuals are given Rs. 4000 for every Rs. 1 ticket they buy and bet on.

