​Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Result for August 17; Here's How to Check and Other Details

On Tuesday, enthused participants of Shillong Teer will witness the intense archery match organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The performance of the 50 archers from the 12 archery clubs of the association decide the results of the Shillong Teer game where participants place their bets on the expected outcome. The game is governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, and will be played in the afternoon at Polo Ground in Shillong.

Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday, and winners of the game win an exciting range of prizes if their predictions are true in the two-round match. Participants who have placed their bets in the August 17 Shillong Teer match will be able to view the results at the state lottery department’s official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

Tuesday’s session of the Shillong Teer match will begin at 3.45 pm, and an hour later, the second round will start at 4.45 pm. First round winners will be announced at 4.15 pm and second round winners will be revealed at 5.15 pm on Tuesday. A team of archers, which comprises 50 players, shoots 30 arrows each in the first round, while in the following round, they shoot 20 arrows each at the target.

Winners of the first round are awarded Rs 80 for each Re1 ticket they place their bets for. In the second round, the winning amount reduces by Rs 20 as the winners receive Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket bought for the game. Ticket-holders whose predictions are realised in both the rounds receive a prize money of Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 ticket they win.

To place your bets in the Shillong Teer game, one can purchase the tickets available at state-authorized shops, set up across the eleven districts of Meghalaya. The shops remain open from morning 10 am to afternoon 3.30 pm for six days of the week, Monday to Saturday.

