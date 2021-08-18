Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Result for August 18 Games; Here's How to Check

If you have purchased the ticket for Wednesday, August 18 Shillong Teer match, the results will be declared at the official website, Meghalayateer.com at the respective timings. The betting lottery is based on the intense archery matches held in two rounds. The game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and is governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The betting game takes place at the Polo Ground in the state capital, Shillong. The association also sends in archers from its 12 archery clubs, who take aim at the target, while the ticket-holders place a bet on the probable outcome of the archery matches.

The 50 archers from the association hot 30 shots each in the preliminary round of archery, which begins at 3:45 pm. If the prediction of the ticket-holders matches the Teer Dream numbers, they win Rs 80 for each Re1 ticket they place their bets for. The result of this round is revealed at 4:15 pm. For the second round, the same number of archers are given 20 arrows each to take an aim at the target.

The second round commences at 4:45 pm and the winning list is disclosed at 5:15 pm at the state lottery department’s official website: www.meghalayateer.com. For correct guesses in this round, the ticket-holders take home Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket bought for the game. Some lucky winners might make the correct guess in both the rounds, they win prize money of Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 ticket they bought for the August 18 Shillong Teer match.

Played from Monday to Saturday, the state authorized shopsset up across the eleven districts of Meghalaya are open from 10 am to 3:30 pm throughout the week except on Sundays. If you are interested in putting your luck at Test and winning some prize money, you can buy the Shillong Teer tickets from these shops.

