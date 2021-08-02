Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Result for August 2; Check Details

Meghalaya State Lottery Department will release the result for legalised archery-based betting game Shillong Teer for August 2 today in the evening. The archery is held twice a day at the Polo Ground in the state capital. The first round will begin at 3.45 pm and the second round commences at 4.45 pm, while the results are declared by 4.15 pm and 5.15 pm, respectively. If you have purchased the ticket for Monday’s archery-based lottery game, visit the official websitewww.meghalayateer.com to check the results.

The betting archery game is conducted by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association from Monday to Saturday. 50 archers from 12 archery clubs associated with the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participate in this game. They are allowed to shoot a maximum of 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows each in the second round while the ticket-holders bet on the possible outcome of the match in terms of arrows hitting the target between 0 and99.

As per the guidelines of the Shillong Teer betting game, the distance between the archers and the target must be between 15.21 meters and 30.48 meters.

Those who bet on the correct number of arrows that hit the target successfully win Rs80 for every Re1 ticket, while the winners of the second round get Rs 60 for eachRe 1 bet. Those winning both rounds can earn a sum of Rs 4000 for every Re 1 guess. The tickets for the Shillong Teer betting game can be purchased from state-authorised ticket shops between 10 am and 3.30 pm on weekdays. These ticket selling vendors are available across the 11 districts of the state.

The archery-based betting game is not held on Sunday as people in Meghalaya visit churches to offer prayer on weekend.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here