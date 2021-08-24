Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Result for August 24; Check Details

Governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, the betting game of Shillong Teer is played at the Polo Ground in the state capital, Shillong. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association manages and organsies the archery match. The association also sends 50 archers from its archery clubs. These archers take aim at the target, while the ticket-holders predict the possible outcome of the match and place bets. If you have bought the lottery ticket for Tuesday, August 24 Shillong Teer match, the results can be viewed at the official website, meghalayateer.com.

In the first round of Shillong Teer, archers are given 30 arrows each to aim at the target. The preliminary round begins at 3:45 pm, while the result is released at 4:15 on the official website. Followed by the second, which begins at 4:45 pm, and the winning list is released at 5:15. In this round, archers are given 20 arrows each to shoot the target.

If the ticket-holders’ prediction matches with the Teer Dream numbers in the first round, the winners are given Rs 80 for every Rs. 1 ticket they place their bets on. But if the predictions come true in the second round, the ticket-holders are rewarded with Rs 60 for each Rs. 1 ticket purchased for the game. Some lucky winners might get probable outcome accurate for both the rounds, such ticket-holders can win prize money of Rs 4,000 for each Rs 1 ticket they placed their bets on in the Shillong Teer August 24 match.

If you are interested in participating in the betting game, you can buy tickets from the state authorized shops that have been set up across eleven districts of Meghalaya. The shops are open from 10 am to 3:30 pm, on all days except Sundays. The Shillong Teer lottery is played from Monday to Saturday.

