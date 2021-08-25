Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Result for August 25; Check Details

Meghalaya Lottery Department will organise the betting lottery game of Shillong Teer on August 25, which is today. Meghalaya is one of the 13 states that organises legalised lotteries but is the only one to link it with a traditional sport. Shillong Teer, which is governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, is based on the traditional sport of archery and the archers from the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participate in the game. Ticket holders make predictions and place their bets on the probable outcome of the match. They can check results at http://www.meghalayateer.com/

Tickets can be purchased from the state authorised shops of the lottery department. Set up across 11 districts of Meghalaya, these shops are open from Monday to Saturday and the timings are 10 am to 3:30 pm.

If the individuals are able to predict the result correctly, they win monetary prizes. On a daily basis, from Monday to Saturday, two rounds of Shillong Teer are organised. 50 archers from the association aim 30 arrows at the target, in the first round. This match begins at 3:45 pm and the result is released at 4:15 on the official website of the lottery department — meghalayateer.com. The second round of archery, wherein archers are given 20 arrows each, starts at 4:45 pm, while the winning list of this round is released at 5:15 pm. In each round, archers are given 5 minutes to shoot the said number of arrows.

If the predictions made by a ticket holder matches with the Teer Dream numbers in the first round, Rs 80 is given to the person for every Re 1 ticket they bet on. And if the predictions for the second round come true, winners are given Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket purchased. However, some might predict the right answers in both rounds, then they are awarded Rs 4,000 for each Re 1 ticket they placed their bets on.

