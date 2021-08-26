Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Result for August 26; Check Details

If you want to participate in the betting lottery game of Meghalaya, Shillong Teer, on August 26, you can purchase the tickets for the same from the state authorised shops. These shops are set up across the 11 districts of the state, and the timings for the same are – 10 am to 3:30 pm from Monday to Saturday. The Shillong Teer is not organised on Sundays. You can check result at http://www.meghalayateer.com/.

Based on the traditional sport of archery, Shillong Teer is a legalised betting game. In this, the ticket holders predict the outcome of the archery match, which are organised in two rounds each day. Governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, Meghalaya Lottery Department has given the responsibility to organise Shillong Teer to Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The association has 12 archery clubs and archers from these clubs participate in the game.

Timings of the archery matches?

The first round of Shillong Teer begins at 3:45 pm and an hour later at 4:45 pm, the second round commences. In the preliminary round, the 50 archers are given 30 arrows each however in the second round they are given 20 arrows each. A time limit of 5 minutes is allotted to each archer in both rounds to aim the given numbers of arrows at the target.

The winning list of both rounds will be released separately on the website of the lottery department. Open the official website on Chrome or click on meghalayateer.com. The winning list of first-round is made public at 4:45 pm, and the same for the second round is released at 5:15 pm.

Rewards of Shillong Teer?

If your predictions for Shillong Teer match on August 26 comes true, you will end up claiming monetary rewards. For correct answers in the first round, Rs 80 is given to the winner for every Rs. 1 ticket they bet on. Rs 60 is given to participants for each Rs. 1 ticket they bet in the second round of Shillong Teer. However, some lucky individuals might get the right answers in both rounds, they are awarded Rs 4,000 for every Rs 1 ticket they placed their bets on.

