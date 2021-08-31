Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Result for August 31 Games; Here's How to Check

Legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982, the archery-based betting lottery game known as Shillong Teer gives a chance to win monetary prizes. Organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the game is played from Monday to Saturday. The venue is the Polo Ground in the state’s capital city, Shillong. If you have bet your luck on Tuesday, August 31, Shillong Teer match, check the results once released on the official website, meghalayateer.com at 4:15 pm and 5.15 pm. The state authorised shops remain open between 10 am and 3:30 pm.

If you have bought the lottery ticket, you should know that the betting is decided on the archery match held in two distinct rounds. The association is a group of 12 archery clubs and sends one archer from each to the game. They shoot at the target, while the ticket holders of the lottery bet on a predicted result of the archery shots played.

In the preliminary round, which begins at 3:45 pm, the archers shoot 30 hits each. If the ticket-holders’ estimation corresponds with the Teer Dream numbers, they become entitled to win Rs 80 for each Re 1 ticket they place bets on.

The same number of archers participate in the second round, which starts at 4:45 pm. They aim at the target and use 20 arrows. The ticket-holders can get Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket bought for the game if they manage to get correct predictions in this round. A few lucky winners who may get the accurate estimated outcome for both rounds, can win a sum of Rs 4,000 for each Re 1 ticket they place bets on for the August 31 Shillong Teer match.

The Shillong Teer lottery takes place on every day of the week except Sundays.

