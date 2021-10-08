Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Result for October 8 Games; Here's How to Check

The Shillong Teer Lottery game is legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. The lottery is an archery-based betting game played at the Polo Ground in the capital city. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the popular lottery game can help lucky participants win monetary prizes. Those interested in trying their luck in the Shillong Teer game can buy a lottery ticket from any state authorised shop which remains open from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

The lottery game which is played from Monday to Saturday, is based on the number of arrows shot by the archer. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association sends one archer from each of the 12 clubs associated with them to participate in the game. The match is held in two separate rounds. If you have procured a lottery ticket for the October 8, Shillong Teer match, go to the official portal meghalayateer.com to view the lottery results, once announced. The results are updated at 4:15 pm and 5.15 pm online for the first and second round, respectively.

The lottery ticket holders should place a bet on the shots played by the archers. The preliminary round, which begins at 3:45 pm, involves archers hitting at 30 targets each. The lottery ticket holders can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket bet placed, if they have correctly predicted the Teer Dream numbers.

The number of archers for the second round is the same as the previous round. The last round, which starts at 4:45 pm, has archers aim with 20 arrows. The bettors can win as much as Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket purchased for the game. It is considered a win-win situation, if the participant has estimated the outcome correctly.

A few lucky participants can win upto Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 ticket bought if the prediction is accurate for both rounds.

