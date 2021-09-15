Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Result for September 15; Here's How To Check

Shillong Teer is the legalised way of betting money in Meghalaya. Apart from Meghalaya, there are 12 other states who hold lottery games. However, Meghalaya’s Shillong Teer stands out. Governed by the rules made under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, Shillong Teer has been linked with the traditional sport of archery. The archers from Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association play the game of archery and take aim at the target, and the ticket holders are expected to predict the results before the match begins. If the ticket holders place the right bets in the first round of Shillong Teer, they get Rs 80 for every Re1 ticket purchased. And if they win in the second round, Rs 60 is given for each Re1 ticket they bet on.

Make sure that you buy your ticket in time as the first round is slated to commence at 3:45 pm and the second round starts at 4:45 pm. Later, the ticket holders can check the result at 4:15 pm and 5:15 pm, respectively. The Teer Dream numbers of both September 15 matches will be uploaded on the official website of the Meghalaya lottery department, www.meghalayateer.com.

Tickets of the Shillong Teer game are sold at state authorised counters which have been set up across the 11 districts of the state. The timings to visit these shops is from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm (Monday to Saturday).

As far as rules for the archery match are concerned, the distance between the archer and the target is one of the most crucial things. Archers have to be very particular that the distance should not be less than 15.21 meters and at the same time, it should not extend 30.48 meters. The rules also state that the height and circumference of the target, which is between 61 cm and 102 cm & 66 cm and 127 cm, respectively.

