Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Result for September 16; Check Timings, Other Details

Meghalaya plays host to the betting lottery game of Shillong Teer from Monday to Saturday. There are 12 other states who hold lottery games but it is Meghalaya’s Shillong Teer that stands out. The archery-based game is governed by a set of rules that have been formed under Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. As far as rules are concerned, the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act states the distance that should be maintained between the archer and the target along with the required dimensions of the target.

The distance cannot be less than 15.21 meters but it should also not extend 30.48 meters. The required height and circumference of the target should be between 61 cm and 102 cm & 66 cm and 127 cm, respectively.

The traditional sport of archery is played by the archers that come from the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, while the lottery ticket holders place bet on the possible outcome of the matches. If the prediction falls in place, the ticket holders are awarded with monetary prizes.

For example, if any individual places bets right in the first round of Shillong Teer, s/he gets Rs 80 for every Re1 ticket purchased. While, Rs 60 is given for each Re1 ticket they bet on if the prediction of the ticket holders come true in the second round. Some lucky winners who are able to predict accurate answers in both rounds get a whooping prize of R. 4,000 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on.

The Teer Dream numbers of both September 16 matches will be made public via the official website of the Meghalaya lottery department, www.meghalayateer.com. All interested participants must buy their tickets in time as the first round is slated to commence at 3:45 pm and the timing for the second round to starts is 4:45 pm. Later, the results are revealed at 4:15 pm and 5:15 pm, respectively.

Tickets counters which sell Shillong Teer tickets are set up across the 11 districts of the state. The timings to visit these state authorised shops is from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm (Monday to Saturday).

