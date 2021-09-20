Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Result for September 20; Here's How To Check

The popular archery-based betting lottery game, Shillong Teer is hosted by Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday. This betting game, which is legalised under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, gives locals an opportunity to win monetary prizes. Every day, people have two chances to bet on the archery match, as Shillong Teer is held in two rounds. The first round commences at 3:45 pm and the second round starts at 4:45 pm.

Organised and managed by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at Shillong’s Polo ground, the archery match is governed by a set of rules. These rules state the expected distance between the archer and the target along with some other crucial details of the target. It is compulsory for the archer to maintain a minimum distance of 15.21 meters and maximum distance of 30.48 meters with the target. The rules also enforce that the height and circumference of the target should be between 61 cm and 102 cm & 66 cm and 127 cm, respectively.

The game of archery is played by the archers of the association and the participants or the ticket holders predict the possible outcome of these matches. According to Meghalaya Teer, a total of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target, in the first round. While in the second round, archers have to aim 20 arrows each at the target. You can open up the official website, www.meghalayateer.com can check the results for the first round at 4:15 pm and for the second round at 5:15 pm.

For the correct predictions in the preliminary round, Rs 80 is given for every Re1 ticket, while for the correct guesses in the second round, Rs 60 is given for each Re1 ticket. At times, some lucky winners are able to predict the possible outcome of both rounds correctly, therefore they get Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 ticket.

