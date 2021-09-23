Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Result for September 23 Games; Check Details

Meghalaya will hold two rounds of Shillong Teer on September 23, today, at Shillong’s Polo Ground. The archery-based lottery game, Shillong Teer is only played in Meghalaya. Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association manages and organises the game. The association has 12 archery clubs and archers from these clubs participate in Shillong Teer. While they shoot arrows at the target, the ticket holders place their bets on the outcome of the match. The result for Thursday’s archery match can be checked at the official website of the Meghalaya Teer, www.meghalayateer.com.

As the archery match is held in two rounds, the results will also be announced in two parts. The result for the first match, which commences at 3:45 pm, is released at 4:15 pm. The second round starts at 4:45 pm and the winning number is released at 5:15 pm. For both rounds, each archer is allotted 30 and 20 arrows, respectively.

Fate of the ticket holders, who predicted the possible number of arrows hitting the target, totally depends on the archer’s performance. For winning in the first round, participants are awarded Rs80 for every Re1 bet they place.

Now, if they predict the number of arrows hitting the target in the second round correctly, they will be awarded Rs60 for every Re 1 ticket they placed their bet on. At the respective timings given for the result announcement, a Teer Dream number is released. If the number matches your ticket number, you win.

If you are interested in participating in September 23Shillong Teer games, you can buy the Shillong Teer tickets from Re 1 to Rs100. There are 5,500 Shillong Teer ticket booking shops present across the state. The ticket shops remain open for customers daily, from Monday to Saturday. Tickets for the first round are sold between 9:00 am and 3:30 pm, while, for the second the ticket counters are open up to 4:30 pm.

