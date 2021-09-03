Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Result for September 3 Games; Here's How to Check

Shillong Teer is an archery-based betting lottery game that was legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. The lottery game, organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, provides an opportunity to win monetary prizes. The game, played from Monday to Saturday, is hosted at the Polo Ground in Shillong. If you have bet your luck on Friday, September 3, Shillong Teer match, you can view the results once updated on the official website, meghalayateer.com at 4:15 pm and 5.15 pm. The timings of the state authorised shops are between 10 am and 3:30 pm.

If you are a lottery ticket buyer, note that the betting is based on an archery match held in two rounds. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is a group of 12 archery clubs. They send one archer from each club to play the game. While the archers shoot at the target, the lottery ticket holders bet on an estimated result of the shots played.

The preliminary round begins at 3:45 pm. In this round, archers shoot 30 hits each. If the ticket buyer’s prediction corresponds with the Teer Dream numbers, they are entitled a win of Rs 80 for each Re 1 ticket that they place bets on.

In the second round, the same number of archers from the first round participate. It starts at 4:45 pm. The archers aim at a target and shoot 20 arrows. The ticket-holders can win upto Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket purchased for the game. The win is possible in a situation where the participant gets correct predictions in this round. A few lucky winners are entitled to win as much as Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 ticket they place bets on, only if they get the accurate estimated outcome for both rounds.

The Shillong Teer lottery takes place on all the days of the week except Sundays.

