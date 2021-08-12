Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Results for August 12; Check Timings, Other Details

Winners of Shillong Teer, the betting game of Meghalaya played from Monday to Saturday, take home exciting prizes for the bets they place. As individuals are aware, Shillong Teer is played in two rounds. To the winners of the first round Rs. 80 is given for every Rs. 1 ticket they bet. However, the winners of the second round are awarded Rs. 60 for every Rs. 1 ticket. Along with this, if an individual emerges victorious in both rounds, they get a prize of Rs. 4,000 for every Rs. 1 ticket they win.

For the unversed, the Meghalaya state lottery department organises a betting game, popularly known as Shillong Teer. The betting game, which is based on a traditional sport of Meghalaya - archery, is organized by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The association even send in 50 archers to participate in the game. While the ticket holders place bets on the possible outcome of the match. If the prediction comes to be correct, they win money, or else they return empty-handed.

The archery match is held at Shillong’s Polo Ground. In the first round, the 50 archers from the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association’s archery clubs shoot 30 arrows each at the target. Notably, the preliminary round begins at 3.45 pm. While in the second round which commences at 4.45 pm, the same number of archers aim 20 arrows each at the target.

The Shillong Teer tickets are available on state-authorized shops, set up across the state. These shops remain open from Monday to Saturday and the timing for the customer is from 10 am to 3:30 pm. If you have purchased the ticket to participate on August 12 Shillong Teer match, the result for the same will be available at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official portal, that is, www.meghalayateer.com. The list of winners of both rounds will be released separately at a specific timing. For the first round, the winning list is released at 4.15 pm and the winners of the second round are revealed at 5.15 pm.

