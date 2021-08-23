Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Results for August 23 Games; Here's How to Check

The betting lottery game of Meghalaya, Shillong Teer will be played on August 23 at the PoloGround in the capital city. If you are participating in the game and have bought tickets for the same, the winning list will be released at the official website www.meghalayateer.com. Based on the traditional sport of archery, each day two matches of Shillong Teer are held. The game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association from Monday to Saturday. The archers from the association participate in the game. The ticket holders of Shillong Teer predict the winning number, that is, the number of arrows that will likely hit the target.

In the preliminary round, which commences at 3:45 pm, a group of 50 archers aims 30 arrows each at the target. An hour later at 4:45 pm, the second round of Shillong Teer is played. In this, the same number of archers shoot 20 arrows each at the target. For each round, archers are allotted five minutes to shoot the said number of arrows. There are a set of rules which govern the archery-based betting game. The rules state that there should be a minimum distance of 15.21 meters between the archer and the target. However, the distance should not exceed 30.48 meters.

After each match, the correct numbers of arrows that hit the target are revealed on the official website of the Meghalaya lottery department. If you have participated in the first round, the result will be displayed at 4:15 pm, while the winning numbers of the second round are released at 5:15 pm.

If you are one of the winners of the first round on August 23, you will be awarded Rs80 for every Re1 ticket bought. And if you win in the second round, Rs 60 will be awarded for every Re1 ticket. However, if you win both the round, Rs. 4,000 is given to the lucky winner for every Re 1 ticket they beton.

