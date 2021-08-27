Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Results for August 27 Games; Here's How to Check

Interested participants partake in the Shillong Teer game from Monday to Saturday, to win monetary prizes by placing bets on an archery game. The betting game, which is legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982, is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. For Friday’s Shillong Teer game participants who have placed their bets on the outcome of the archery match, will be able to view the result on the official website at: www.meghalayateer.com

The performance of 50 archers from the 12 clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association decides the fate of the participants who have placed their bets in the game. There are two rounds played in Shillong Teer which takes place at Polo Ground in the state’s capital city. The first round will commence at 3.45 pm, and the results of this archery match will be announced by 4.15pm.

The team of 50 archers will shoot 30 arrows each in the starting round. If the result of this round matches with the Teer Dream number a player has placed their bet on, they will win Rs 80 for every Rs 1 ticket purchased. An hour after the first round of archery is played, the second round of archery will begin at 4.45pm on Friday. Results for this game will be announced at 5:15 pm on the official website. In this round, the 50 archers will shoot 20 arrows each. The prize money won in this round is reduced by Rs 20 and winners receive Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket bet placed in the game.

To place your own bet in upcoming Shillong Teer matches, one can visit the state-authorised ticket booking shops available across the eleven districts of Meghalaya. The ticket shops remain functional from 10am to 3:30pm, from Monday to Saturday for interested participants.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here