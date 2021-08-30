Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Results for August 30 Games; Here's How to Check

Legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982, Meghalaya’s archery-based betting lottery game Shillong Teer gives you an opportunity to win monetary prizes. Managed and organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in the state’s capital city. If you are interested in betting your luck on Monday, August 30, Shillong Teer match, buy the ticket from the state authorised shops. These shops remain open between 10 am and 3:30 pm.

While purchasing Shillong Teer tickets, participants are supposed to select a number from 0 to 99 they want to bet on. The number the participant selects represents his prediction of the number of arrows that are likely to hit the target.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association sends in 50 archers to participate in the game of archery in Shillong Teer. For both rounds, a time limit of 5 minute is given to archers to shoot arrows at the target. For the preliminary round, 30 arrows each are given to the archers, however, for the second round the number of arrows is reduced by 10. The first archery match commences at 3:45 pm and the result is revealed at 4:15 ppm. This is followed by the second round, which begins at 4:45 pm and the list of winners for this round is made public at 5:15 pm.

The ticket holders can view the result for both Shillong Teer matches on the official website of the Meghalaya lottery department, that is, www.meghalayateer.com. If you win in the first round, you will get Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet you make. However, for the second the winners take home Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on. And you also have a chance to win Rs. 4,000 for every Re 1 bet you make, but you have to emerge victorious in both rounds.

