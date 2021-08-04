Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Results for August 4 Games; Here's How to Check

Meghalaya is among the 13 states which organise legalised betting games. Played only on weekdays from Monday to Saturday, Shillong Teer is an archery-based betting game. Archers from the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participate in the sport, while ticket-holders place their bets on the possible outcomes of the match. Participants are supposed to predict the number of arrows that are likely to hit the target in a single match of Shillong Teer.

Each day, the archery match is held in two rounds, the preliminary round begins at 3.45 pm, while the second round starts at around 4.45 pm. If you have purchased the ticket for Wednesday, August 04, Shillong Teer match, you can view the result at the official portal, www.meghalayateer.com. The winning numbers of both the rounds will be announced on the portal separately, at 4:15 pm and 5.15 pm, respectively.

50 archers of the association shoot as many as 30 arrows each in the first round, while 20 arrows each are shot at the target in the second round. As per the rule of the betting game, the arrows have to be shot from a minimum distance of 15.21 meters and a maximum distance of 30.48 meters within 5 minutes.

The ticket holders can check the Shillong Teer lottery result for August 04 by following these steps -

Step 1: Open any internet browser and enter the portal address of Meghalaya Lottery Department or you can follow the link —www.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: The result link for Shillong Teer lottery August 04 will be available on the homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to view the Shillong Teer game result for each round

Shillong Teer lottery prizes:

The participants who make correct guesses can win a sum of Rs 80 for every Re1 bet made in the first round. For correct predictions in the second round, individuals will be awarded Rs 60 for every Re1 ticket. Those who win both rounds will have the opportunity to win Rs 4000 for every Rs 1 guess.

