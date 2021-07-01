Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Results for July 1 Games; Here's How to Check

Shillong Teer is a popular betting game of Meghalaya which has been legalised and is played in the capital city. The Shillong Teer match, which is held every week from Monday to Saturday, is played with people placing bets on the outcome of the archery game. If their predictions match, they win, or else they lose money. The archery match is held at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association sends in their archers to participate in the game. These archers belong to the 12 archery clubs of the association.

The result for Thursday’s archery match will be revealed on the official website of the Shillong Teer, which is, www.meghalayateer.com.

The Shillong Teer archery match is played in two rounds, the first round begins at 3:45 while the second starts at 4:45. The results of the first round are given out at 4:15 at the above-stated site. And at 5:15, the results of the second archery round are given out.

In this game of archery, 50 archers first shoot over 30 arrows at the target, and in the second round, they shoot 20 arrows at the target.

If an individual is willing to try his luck in this legalised betting field, the tickets for the same are available at the state-authorised booking centres or shops. These counters, which are present across 11 districts of Meghalaya, are open every day between 10 am and 3:30 pm, except Sunday.

While purchasing the tickets, the participants are required to select a number from 0 to 99. These numbers represent the participant’s prediction on how many arrows will hit the target in a single archery match.

If the predictions are right for the first round of the archery match, participant is rewarded with Rs 80 for every Rs. 1 ticket bought. And if the prediction comes true for the second round, he/she is given Rs. 60 for every Rs. 1 ticket bought.

