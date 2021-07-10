Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Results for July 10; Here's How to Check

The archery-based lottery betting game of Shillong Teer is quite popular in North East India. Legalised in the state under Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, Shillong Teer is played on weekdays from Monday to Saturday. The archery game is conducted by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association wherein 12 archery clubs of the association participate. Shillong Teer is basically inspired by the traditional archery game played among the traditional tribes of Meghalaya. On July 10,this betting game will be held at Shillong’s Polo Ground.

Held in two rounds, the archery match is held at 3:45 pm and 4:45 pm. The results of the first round are declared on the official portal www.meghalayateer.com at 4:15pm. While the results of second round are made public at 5:15pm on the above-mentioned portal.

Here is how one can check the Shillong Teer lottery result for July 10 -

Step 1: Open any internet browser and search the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department atwww.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: Hyperlink reading ‘Shillong Teer result for July 10’ will appear on the homepage. Click on it

Step 3: A new page will be open and the correct betting numbers of both rounds will be mentioned separately

In the match, the archers are allowed shoot a maximum of 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows each in the second round. Archers have to shoot the arrows at the target within 5 minutes. According to the rules of Shillong Teer, the maximum distance between the archers and the target should be 30.48 meters, while the minimum distance should be 15.21 meters.

The ticket holders bet on the last two digits of the number, between 0 and99, of arrows that are likely to hit the target. Winners of the first round are awarded Rs80 for every Rs1 bet made. Participants who make the correct guess for second round, win Rs60 for every Rs 1 guess. Lucky people who make correct guesses in both rounds take home Rs. 4000 for every Rs. 1 bet made.

