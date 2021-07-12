Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Results for July 12 Games; Here's How to Check

The northeastern state of Meghalaya hosts the only legal archery-based betting lottery game in the country, known as Shillong Teer. From Monday to Saturday, 12 archery clubs that are members of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association gather at Shillong’s Polo Ground for the match. The result for Monday’s archery match can be checked at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

The Shillong Teer Dream numbers for the two rounds of archery match will be announced in two parts. Starting at 3.45 pm, the first round of Shillong Teer will be followed by the second round which will begin an hour later at 4.45pm. The result for the first round will be announced at 4.15pm, while the results for the final round will be available for the players by 5:15pm on the official website.

If the betting-lottery game seems like a good way of earning a few bucks, then you can purchase the tickets for Shillong Teer, available from around 5,000 state-authorised ticket booking counters from Monday to Saturday, across the eleven districts of Meghalaya. The ticket counters remain functional for customers from 10am to 3:30pm.

It is essential that you know how the game works before you invest in a ticket. When buying the ticket for Shillong Teer, customers are asked to choose a number from 0 to 99. These numbers represent the number of arrows that may hit the target during the archery match. If a participant’s prediction of the number of arrows hitting the target is the same as the Teer Dream number, they are awarded Rs 80 for every Rs 1 ticket bought in the first round.

Accurate predictions made in the second round can award Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket in the second round. According to the rules set by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the distance between the target and the archer cannot be more than 30.48 meters.

