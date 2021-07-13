Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Results for July 13 Games; Here's How to Check

Unlike other lottery games, Meghalaya hosts an archery-based betting lottery in the capital city, Shillong. The legalised betting game, known as Shillong Teer, is held the entire week except for Sunday. Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association of the northeastern state sends in archers from 12 archery clubs to participate in the game. The archers gather at Shillong’s Polo Ground for the match, which is organised in two rounds. The result for Tuesday’s archery match will be revealed on the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

The first round starts at 3:45 pm and the Shillong Teer Dream numbers for this round are announced at 4:15 pm. Later, the second round commences at 4:45 pm and the result for the final round is made available by 5:15 pm on the above-mentioned website.

Before we talk about the procedure to purchase the tickets, let’s look at how the game works. When buying the ticket, the participants are asked to choose a number between 0 and99. The number selected signifies the participants’ prediction on how many arrows will possibly hit the target in a single archery match.

If the predicted number matches with the Teer Dream number in the first round, they are awarded Rs. 80 for every Rs. 1 ticket bought. If the predictions made for the second round are accurate, the participant is given Rs. 60 for Rs. 1 bet.

There are some rules laid down by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which include that the distance between the target and the archer cannot be more than 30.48 meters. The association has also stated that the minimum distance between the target and the archer has to be 15.21 meters.

If you are interested in trying out your luck, then purchase tickets for Shillong Teer. These tickets are available in around 5,000 state-authorised ticket counters that are open from 10 am to 3:30 pm, on all days except Sunday.

