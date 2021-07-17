Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Results for July 17; Click Here to Check

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game played in the state of Meghalaya. The legalised betting game gives people a chance to put their luck to test and win money. Organised in the capital city Shillong, the archery-based betting game is played from Monday to Saturday. Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has 12 archery clubs. Archers from these clubs participate in the game, which is held in the popular Polo Ground.

Unlike other illegal betting games, Shillong Teer is legalised and hence, is governed by rules formed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

In the game, the archers shoot their arrows at the target, and the participants of the lottery game place their bets on the probable outcome of the match. The lottery tickets are available at the state-authorised ticket booking counters present across 11 districts of Meghalaya. Open from Monday to Saturday, people can visit these counters between 10 am and 3:30 pm.

If the guess for the first round comes true, the winner is given Rs. 80 for every Rs. 1 ticket bought. While the winners of the second round are awarded Rs. 60 for every Rs. 1 ticket.

The first or the preliminary round of the archery match on Saturday will start at 3:45 pm, and the winning list will be made public by 4:15 pm. In this round, 50 archers have to shoot 30 arrows each at the target. At 4:45 pm, the second round of archery begins in which the archers aim 20 arrows each at the target. The results for the second round are revealed at 5:15 pm. These Shillong Teer Dream numbers of both rounds are released at the official website of Shillong Teer: www.meghalayateer.com.

Here is how you can check the results of July 17 Shillong Teer match:

Step 1: Open the official portal of the Meghalaya State Lottery Department, which is www.meghalayateer.com on any internet browser.

Step 2: On the homepage, the link for Shillong Teer June 17 result will be available. Separate links for both rounds will be present

Step 3: When you click on the link, the winning list will be displayed on the screen.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here