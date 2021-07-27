Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Results for July 27; Here's How to Check

If you are a resident of the state of Meghalaya, you have a chance to win money in the only legalised archery-based betting game in the country. Popularly known as Shillong Teer, the archery game is held from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in the state capital, Shillong. Participants place their bets on the possible outcomes of the archery match. Luckily, if their prediction falls in place, they win money, or else they return home empty-handed. Each day, the game of archery is played inrounds, and the results for the same are announced on the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

50 archers from Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association’s 12 archery clubs participate in the game. In the first round, which begins at 3.45 pm, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target. The Shillong Teer Dream numbers for the same are announced at 4.15 pm on the website. It is followed by the second round, which starts at 4.45 pm, and in this round, a total of 20 shots each are aimed at the target by the archers. The result for this round is revealed at 5.15 pm.

The Shillong Teer is also governed by a set of rules which must be adhered to by the organisers and the archers. As per the guidelines, the distance between the archers and the target needs to be a minimum of15.21 meters. However, this distance cannot exceed 30.48 meters.

Ticket-holders of Shillong Teer who manage to get a place in the winning list of Tuesday’s archery matchwill win money depending in the round they have participated in. If the prediction of a participant about the number of arrows hitting the target matches the Teer Dream number announced on the website for Round 1, the winner takes home Rs 80 for every Rs 1 ticket purchased. For the second round, if the predictions come true, Rs 60 is awarded to the winner for every Rs 1 bet.

If Shillong Teer appears to be a good way for making some money, then interested people can buy the tickets through several ticket counters present across the 11 districts of the state. The state-authorised shops are open from Monday to Saturday and the timings for making the purchase are from 10 am to 3.30 pm.

