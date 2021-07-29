Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Results for July 29; Here's How to Check

The state of Meghalaya is the only state in India where people can participate in a legal archery-based betting lottery game known as Shillong Teer. The game is played at Polo ground in the state capital city Shillong for six days a week from Monday to Saturday every afternoon. The match includes 12 archery clubs affiliated to the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which also organises the game. The result for Thursday’s archery match can be checked at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

The results of Thursday’s Shillong Teer Dream numbers will be announced one hour apart, as the archery match is played in two rounds. Starting the game at 3.45, the results of the first round of Shillong Teer will be out by 4.15pm. In the opening round, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows at the target.

An hour later the second round of the archery match will be played at 4.45pm, and its results will be declared by 5:15 pm. In the final round archers shoot 20 arrows at the target.

If this game of making money has held your attention, you can place your bets on the archery games and buy the tickets for Shillong Teer too. The tickets for the legal betting game can be bought from more than 5,000 ticket booking shops across the eleven districts of Meghalaya. The ticket counters remain functional from 10am to 3:30pm throughout six days of the week, Monday to Saturday for the potential customers.

At the time of placing the bet at Shillong Teer ticket purchasing counter, customers are asked to choose a number from 0 to 99 which signifies the number of arrows that would hit the target. A participant’s correct prediction of winning Dream number in the first round, is awarded with Rs 80 for every Rs 1 ticket bought. Participants who make correct predictions in the second round win Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket purchased.

