Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Results for July 3 Games; Here's How to Check

Shillong Teer is a legalised betting game wherein people place their bets on the outcomes of the archery match. Named after the capital city of Meghalaya, Shillong Teer is one of the famous betting games of the state. It is played from Monday to Saturday, every week at the Polo Ground. Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has around 12 archery clubs, and they send in their archers to participate in the Shillong Teer archery match.

If an individual wishes to participate in the betting game, he/she can buy the tickets from the ticket counters and stores present across the 11 districts of Meghalaya. The stores or counters have to be state-authorised and the timings for these counters are between 10 am and 3:30 pm, except Sunday. People are expected to pick a number from 0 to 99, this number represents your prediction as to how many arrows will hit the target in the Shillong teer archery match.

People can place their bets twice, as the archery match is held in two rounds. The first round, which starts at 3:45, witnesses 50 archers shooting 30 arrows at the target. The result for this round is made public at 4:45 through the official website of the Shillong Teer, that is, www.meghalayateer.com. In the second round, archers shoot 20 arrows at the target. The second round starts at 4:15 and the result of the match is out by 5:15 on the same website.

If the predictions made by the participants come true, they are rewarded or else they lose money. For the correct predictions made in the first round, the participant is given Rs 80 for every Rs. 1 ticket bought. While Rs. 60 is given for every Rs. 1 ticket if the prediction for the second round comes true.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here