Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Results for July 5; Here's How You Can Check

On Monday, the archery-based lottery betting game played in Meghalaya, Shillong Teerwill be played at the state capital’s Polo Ground. The results for this legalised two-round game will be made available later in the afternoon on the official website at www.meghalayateer.com. Played from Monday to Saturday, the first round of the betting-lottery game will begin at 3.45 pm, followed by the second round that starts an hour later at 4.45 pm. Results of the first round will be revealed at 4:15 pm while the results for the second round will come out an hour later at 5:15 pm.

12 archery groups from the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participate in the archery game as ticket-holders place their bets on the performance. Legalised under Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, Shillong Teer is based on the traditional game of archery played among the regional tribes of the northeastern state.

In the maiden round, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows eachh at the target, while in the second round 20 arrows each are shot. According to the rules of the Shillong Teer archery game, the distance between the target and the archer should not be less than 15.21 meters and more than 30.48 meters.

If you wish to win money by placing your bets in the game, you can buy the tickets from Monday to Saturday from selected authorised shops. The tickets are available from nearly 5,000 ticket booking counters across the eleven districts of Meghalaya, open for customers from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

At the time of buying the Shillong Teer ticket, participants also have to bet on a number between 0 and99, which represents the number of arrows that hit the target in the archery match.

Those who predict the correct number of arrows that hit the target, win Rs 80 for every Rs 1 ticket bought in the first round. For correct predictions made in the second round, Rs 60 is awarded for every Rs 1 ticket in the second round.

