Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Results for July 6; Here's How to Check

The popular archery-based lottery betting game, Shillong Teer, is played in the capital city of Meghalaya. The game has been legalised under Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, and bets are placed on the traditional game of archery. The archery match, which takes place in two rounds, is held in Shillong’s Polo Ground. Next, the results for this legalised betting game are made public in two parts on the official website at: www.meghalayateer.com.

The first round of the Shillong Teer archery for July 6 match begins at 3:45 pm and the second round of the game begins an hour later at 4:45pm. Results of the first round are released on the above-given website at 4:15pm, while the results for the second round are made public at 5:15 pm.

Organised from Monday to Saturday, 12 archery groups of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participate in the game. And the ticket-holders place their bets on their performance. In the maiden round, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows at the target, and 20 arrows are shot in the second round.

If people wish to put their luck to test and win money by placing bets in the game, they can buy the tickets from selected authorised shops, which are open only from Monday to Saturday. There are around 5,000 ticket booking counters and are open for customers from 10am to 3:30pm. While buying the betting ticket, a person has to select a number between 0 to 99, this number will represent the person’s prediction of arrows that will hit the target.

People who predict the correct answers in the first round of archery, win Rs. 80 for every Rs. 1 ticket bought. And Rs. 60 is given to participants for every Rs. 1 ticket bought in the second round of the Shillong Teer match.

