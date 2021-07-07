Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Results for July 7; Check Timings, Other Details

The popular archery based lottery betting game is played in Meghalaya. Inspired by the traditional archery game, which is quite popular in the state, the game is played from Monday to Saturday. The Shillong Teer has been legalised under Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act. Organised in Shillong’s Polo Ground, the archery match takes place in two rounds. Archers from the 12 archery groups of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participate in the game.

The results for this legalised betting game held on July 07 will be made public in two parts on the official website at: www.meghalayateer.com.

The first round of the archery match starts at 3:45 pm and the second round of the Shillong Teer begins an hour later at 4:45 pm. The results of both the archery rounds are released on the above-given website at 4:15 pm and 5:15 pm respectively. The ticket-holders place their bets on the performance of the archers. In the preliminary round, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows at the target, and in the second round, 20 arrows are shot.

People willing to participate in the legalised betting game of Shillong Teer can buy their tickets from the selected government authorised shops. They open from Monday to Saturday and the timing for the customer is from 10 am to 3:30 pm. Individuals need not struggle in finding these shops as in total there are around 5,000 ticket booking counters.

When the participants purchase a betting ticket, they are asked to select a number between 0 to 99. This number signifies the person’s prediction on how many arrows will hit the target during a particular round of archery.

Rs. 80 is given for every Rs. 1 ticket to the person who predicts the correct answer for the first round of the archery match. While participants making accurate guesses for the second round of the match are awarded Rs. 60 for every Rs. 1 ticket.

