Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Results for June 28 Games; Here's How to Check

The Shillong Teer is played in two rounds, therefore, people can put their luck to the test twice a day. And the results of the first and second rounds will be announced on the website at 4:15 and 5:15 respectively. Meghalaya is one of the few states where betting has been legalised and is played widely in the capital city. People place their bets on the archery game, popularly known as Shillong Teer, and win money.

The Shillong Teer match is held every week from Monday to Saturday at the city’s Polo Ground. Twelve archery clubs of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association send in their archers to participate in the game. The result for Monday’s archery match can be viewed at the official website of the Shillong Teer, which is, www.meghalayateer.com.

The first round of archery, which witnesses 50 archers shooting 30 arrows each at the target, begins at 3:45 pm. The second round begins at 4.45 pm where the archers shoot 20 arrows each at the target.

If an individual is interested in placing bets on the Shillong Teer archery game, he/she must purchase the tickets from the state-authorised ticket booking centres or shops. These counters are available across the 11 districts of the northeastern state. For interested participants of the game, the timings of the ticket counters are 10 am to 3:30 pm, from Monday to Saturday.

At the time of purchase, the participants are asked to choose a number from 0 to 99. These numbers represent the number of arrows the participant believes will hit the target during the Shillong Teer match.

If the prediction comes out to be correct in the first round, the participant is awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket bought. And if the predictions made in the second round match the Teer Dream number, the ticket holder is given Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket bought.

