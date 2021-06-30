Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Results for June 30 Games; Check Timings, Other Details

The capital city of Meghalaya holds the legalised betting game, which is popularly known as Shillong Teer. In this game, people try their lucks by placing bets on the outcome of the archery game and win money. The Shillong Teer match is held every week from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. 12 archery clubs from Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association send in their archers, who participate in the game.

The result for Wednesday’s archery match can be viewed at the official website of the Shillong Teer, which is, www.meghalayateer.com.

As the archery match is played in two rounds, people have two chances to place their bets. The first and the second round begins at 3:45 and 4:45 respectively. While, the results are revealed at the above-stated site, at 4:15 for the first round and 5:15 for the second. In the first game of archery, around 50 archers shoot over 30 arrows at the target, and in the second they shoot around 20 arrows at the target.

The tickets for the Shillong Teer match are available at the state-authorised booking centres or shops, which are present across the 11 districts of Meghalaya. The counter opens from 10 am to 3:30 pm, every day except Sunday.

The participants select a number from 0 to 99, which will represent the individual’s prediction on how many arrows will hit the target in a single archery match. For every correct prediction, the participant is awarded Rs 80 for every Rs. 1 ticket bought. And if the prediction in the second round comes true, he/she is given Rs. 60 for every Rs. 1 ticket bought.

