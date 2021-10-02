Meghalaya state lottery department organises the much-anticipated betting game, Shillong Teer, which is inspired by the traditional sport of archery. The game is played from Monday to Saturday and the winners take home monetary prizes after they correctly predict the number of arrows that hit the target. Those who have bought the ticket for the October 2 Shillong Teer archery match can view the results at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official portal: www.meghalayateer.com.

Here are the lucky numbers for October 1:

Shillong Teer Results:

Lucky number for first round: 85

Lucky number for second round: 49

Juwai Teer Results:

Lucky number for first round: 93

Lucky number for second round: 74

Khanapara Teer Results:

Lucky number for first round: 03

Lucky number for second round: 07

Night Teer Results:

Lucky number for first round: 58

Lucky number for second round: 73

A team of 50 archers from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participate in the game and take aim at the target. The ticket holders place their bet on the number of arrows that they believe will hit the target in the Shillong Teer game which is played in two rounds.

For the first round, archers are given 30 arrows each and in the second round, the same number of archers are given 20 arrows each to shoot at the target. The first match of Shillong Teer on Saturday will begin at 3.45 pm, while the second round starts an hour later at 4.45 pm.

The results for the first round are uploaded on the website at 4.15pm followed by the winning list of the second round which is released at 5.15 pm.

An individual who wins in the first round is awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on; while if an individual wins in the second round, they get Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket. In some cases, when participants emerge victorious in both rounds, they are given Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they buy and bet on.

If you are willing to participate in the upcoming games of Shillong Teer, you can purchase the tickets from any state-authorised ticket shop in Meghalaya. These shops are open from Monday to Saturday. The timing to visit these state-run shops is from 10 am to 3.30 pm.

