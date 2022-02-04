Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Result for February 4 Morning Teer Games

On Friday, the Meghalaya state lottery department will be organising the much-awaited betting game Shillong Teer. Inspired by the traditional sport of archery, Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday at Polo Ground situated in Meghalaya’s capital city. The game involves participants who anticipate the number of arrows hitting the target in the two-round match. Successful predictions of Teer Dream number will win participants exciting monetary prizes. Those who have bought the tickets for February 4 Shillong Teer archery match can view the results at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official website: www.meghalayateer.com

Friday’s Shillong Teer match will comprise a team of 50 archers from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The ticket-holders place their bets for the first or the second round. They are also allowed to place bets on both the rounds of Shillong Teer. The maiden round of Shillong Teer will begin at 3.45 pm during which the archers will be given 30 arrows each. In the culminating round of Shillong Teer which will be in session an hour later at 4.45 pm, the same number of archers will aim 20 arrows each at the target. Participants will be able to check the Teer Dream numbers for the first round on the website at 4.15pm followed by the winning numbers of the second round which are released an hour later at 5.15 pm.

Those who predict correct Teer Dream numbers in the first round are awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on; while those winning the second round get Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket bet placed. In some cases, when participants successfully predict Teer Dream numbers in both rounds, they are awarded Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on. Those who wish to participate in the upcoming Shillong Teer match must visit any state-authorised ticket shop in Meghalaya to place their bets. The shops are open from Monday to Saturday and their visiting timings are from 10 am to 3.30 pm.

